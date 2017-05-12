Ad
Moscow: Kremlin spokesman and media have rubbished the US allegations (Photo: Alex F)

Russian spies or US neo-Nazis: Who hacked Macron?

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A US cyber security firm has published new claims that a Kremlin-linked group was behind the recent cyber-attack on France’s incoming leader, Emmanuel Macron.

The US-based firm, Flashpoint, said on Friday (12 May) that 38 emails in the Macron cache, which was leaked on 5 May, on the eve of the French vote, contained links to “phishing” websites set up by a hacker group called Fancy Bear.

Phishing is a kind of attack which tries to steal people’s passwords by sending them links to...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

