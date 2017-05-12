Russian spies or US neo-Nazis: Who hacked Macron?

A US cyber security firm has published new claims that a Kremlin-linked group was behind the recent cyber-attack on France’s incoming leader, Emmanuel Macron.

The US-based firm, Flashpoint, said on Friday (12 May) that 38 emails in the Macron cache, which was leaked on 5 May, on the eve of the French vote, contained links to “phishing” websites set up by a hacker group called Fancy Bear.

Phishing is a kind of attack which tries to steal people’s passwords by sending them links to...