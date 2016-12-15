Ad
euobserver
Brita Haj Hassan in the EU leaders meeting room prior to briefing them about the crisis in Aleppo

Aleppo envoy left gloomy by EU summit

EU & the World
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A dejected senior city official from Aleppo smoked on a cigarette and briefly glanced towards the EU summit building in Brussels where EU leaders have gathered.

Thousands of kilometres away from his home city, besieged by the Syrian regime with Russian support, Brita Haj Hassan, who is president of eastern Aleppo’s city council, did not find the help he expected.

"The war crimes that have been committed, the crimes against humanity, are also in truth crimes that have killed what w...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Brita Haj Hassan in the EU leaders meeting room prior to briefing them about the crisis in Aleppo

EU & the World

