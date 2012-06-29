EU, US and Russia closer than before on Syria, diplomat says

Russia's ambassador to the EU has said "technical differerences" remain on how to handle Syria ahead of an international meeting in Geneva.

Vladimir Chizhov told EUobserver on Thursday (28 June) that Russia, the EU and the US agree on "the basics" of the approach - that there should be a ceasefire, followed by a "Syrian-led" political dialogue and no military intervention.

"We do not disagree on basics, either with the EU or the US or anyone else - we all want stability in this ...