Conservatives win Greek elections, seek coalition

Greek Conservatives from the New Democracy party narrowly won the parliamentary elections on Sunday (17 June) with some 30 percent of the vote over the anti-bail-out Syriza party (26%), early results after counting 40 percent of the ballots show.

"I am relieved. I am relieved for Greece and Europe. As soon as possible we will form a government," New Democracy leader Antonis Samaras said Sunday night, adding he would seek a grand coalition with "no preconceptions", including with the Sy...