Ad
euobserver
Samaras (c) with top EU officials at a meeting of centre-right EPP parties in 2010 (Photo: EPP)

Conservatives win Greek elections, seek coalition

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Greek Conservatives from the New Democracy party narrowly won the parliamentary elections on Sunday (17 June) with some 30 percent of the vote over the anti-bail-out Syriza party (26%), early results after counting 40 percent of the ballots show.

"I am relieved. I am relieved for Greece and Europe. As soon as possible we will form a government," New Democracy leader Antonis Samaras said Sunday night, adding he would seek a grand coalition with "no preconceptions", including with the Sy...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

International spotlight on Greek elections
EU states seek advice on Greece exit scenarios
Samaras (c) with top EU officials at a meeting of centre-right EPP parties in 2010 (Photo: EPP)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections