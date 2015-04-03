US and EU bring Iran in from the cold

The US and EU have agreed to lift most sanctions on Iran in return for a 15-year freeze on uranium enrichment and full access for UN inspectors.

The breakthrough was announced on Thursday (2 April) in Lausanne, Switzerland, by the foreign ministers of six world powers, Iran, and by the EU’s foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, who chaired the almost week-long final stage of talks.

It was hailed by EU leaders, and by US president Barack Obama, whose speech was broadcast live...