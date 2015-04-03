US and EU bring Iran in from the cold

The US and EU have agreed to lift most sanctions on Iran in return for a 15-year freeze on uranium enrichment and full access for UN inspectors.
The breakthrough was announced on Thursday (2 April) in Lausanne, Switzerland, by the foreign ministers of six world powers, Iran, and by the EU’s foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, who chaired the almost week-long final stage of talks.
It was hailed by EU leaders, and by US president Barack Obama, whose speech was broadcast live...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.