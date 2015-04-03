Ad
The talks - involving China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, the UK, and the US - began 18 months ago, but were preceded by secret Iran-US diplomacy (Photo: eeas.europa.eu)

US and EU bring Iran in from the cold

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The US and EU have agreed to lift most sanctions on Iran in return for a 15-year freeze on uranium enrichment and full access for UN inspectors.

The breakthrough was announced on Thursday (2 April) in Lausanne, Switzerland, by the foreign ministers of six world powers, Iran, and by the EU’s foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, who chaired the almost week-long final stage of talks.

It was hailed by EU leaders, and by US president Barack Obama, whose speech was broadcast live...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

