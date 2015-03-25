EU innovation institute under fire by MEPs

MEPs have strongly criticised how EU money is spent by members states and agencies in two separate votes on Monday and Tuesday (23-24 March).

The EU parliament budgetary control committee looked at how the 2013 EU budget was spent generally and specifically how governments managed EU money for agriculture, regional development and employment.

In 2013, only 47 percent of EU money given to member states for regional and social projects reached their final beneficiaries.

In ano...