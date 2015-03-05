Ad
euobserver
Renzi (r) went to Kiev before Moscow in a symbolic act (Photo: president.gov.ua)

Renzi to meet Putin on counter-terrorism

EU & the World
EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi will on Thursday (5 March) become the latest EU leader to meet Russian president Vladimir Putin, in an event described as “grotesque” by one Polish MEP.

Renzi’s trip to Moscow comes after a prolonged lull in fighting in east Ukraine.

But Nato estimates that some 12,000 Russian forces have massed in the region, amid expectations that Putin will, sooner or later, attack Mariupol, a city in south-east Ukraine, in order to create a land bridge to ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Nemtsov murder prompts major anti-Putin rally
Orban gives Putin warm welcome
Cyprus praises Russia, lets in warships
Renzi (r) went to Kiev before Moscow in a symbolic act (Photo: president.gov.ua)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections