Renzi to meet Putin on counter-terrorism

Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi will on Thursday (5 March) become the latest EU leader to meet Russian president Vladimir Putin, in an event described as “grotesque” by one Polish MEP.

Renzi’s trip to Moscow comes after a prolonged lull in fighting in east Ukraine.

But Nato estimates that some 12,000 Russian forces have massed in the region, amid expectations that Putin will, sooner or later, attack Mariupol, a city in south-east Ukraine, in order to create a land bridge to ...