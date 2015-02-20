Juncker commission leaves scientific advisers in the dark

A group of scientists that advised the previous European Commission has been left in the dark about why their posts were discontinued by the current commission, now four months in office.
Former Chief Scientific Adviser Anne Glover's mandate ended when the last commission finished its term, amidst widespread uncertainty about the future of her post.
She told the BBC earlier this month that she has never heard from President Jean-Claude Juncker, or anyone from his office.
An...
