Greece to request 'loan extension', but questions remain

The Greek government on Wednesday (18 February) is expected to make a request for the eurozone to extend its 'loan agreement', but questions remain as to whether they will stick to the commitments attached.

Talks between Greece and eurozone finance ministers broke down on Monday with an ultimatum that Athens by Friday should ask for an extension of the current bailout programme which runs out next week.

Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis said he would have been willing to sig...