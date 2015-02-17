Italy voices cautious approach to chaos in Libya

Italy on Monday (16 February) ruled out military intervention in Libya to help restore order as armed militants from the Islamic state expand their presence in the oil-rich country.

“We are following events closely and with concern but there is no need to jump from total indifference to hysteria and an unreasonable reaction,” Italian PM Matteo Renzi told TG5 television in an interview.

Calls for Rome to lead a coalition of 5,000 ground troops were floated by Italy’s defence minist...