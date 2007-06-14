EU keen to bring international criminal court to Central Asia

The EU will push Central Asian states to sign up to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, despite internal division on whether human rights should be pushed down the list of priorities as Brussels tries to build new relations with the authoritarian, gas-rich countries.
"The EU and its member states are determined to share, with the Central Asian states their experience in the adoption of necessary legal adjustments required to accede to the Rome statute of the Internatio...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.