Ad
euobserver
The ICC building in The Hague: would fit in, architecturally speaking, in the Kazakh capital, Astana (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU keen to bring international criminal court to Central Asia

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU will push Central Asian states to sign up to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, despite internal division on whether human rights should be pushed down the list of priorities as Brussels tries to build new relations with the authoritarian, gas-rich countries.

"The EU and its member states are determined to share, with the Central Asian states their experience in the adoption of necessary legal adjustments required to accede to the Rome statute of the Internatio...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

The ICC building in The Hague: would fit in, architecturally speaking, in the Kazakh capital, Astana (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections