Ad
euobserver

UN clears France and UK to strike Gaddafi

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The UN Security Council has given France and the UK a broad mandate for military strikes against Colonel Gaddafi despite German warnings of "great risks" and a "protracted conflict."

UN ambassadors approved Resolution 1973 late on Thursday (17 March) in New York by 10 votes in favour and five abstentions, by Germany, Brazil, China, India and Russia.

The resolution "demands the immediate establishment of a cease-fire" and authorises council members to "to take all necessary measure...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections