UN clears France and UK to strike Gaddafi

The UN Security Council has given France and the UK a broad mandate for military strikes against Colonel Gaddafi despite German warnings of "great risks" and a "protracted conflict."

UN ambassadors approved Resolution 1973 late on Thursday (17 March) in New York by 10 votes in favour and five abstentions, by Germany, Brazil, China, India and Russia.

The resolution "demands the immediate establishment of a cease-fire" and authorises council members to "to take all necessary measure...