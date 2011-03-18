UN clears France and UK to strike Gaddafi

The UN Security Council has given France and the UK a broad mandate for military strikes against Colonel Gaddafi despite German warnings of "great risks" and a "protracted conflict."
UN ambassadors approved Resolution 1973 late on Thursday (17 March) in New York by 10 votes in favour and five abstentions, by Germany, Brazil, China, India and Russia.
The resolution "demands the immediate establishment of a cease-fire" and authorises council members to "to take all necessary measure...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
