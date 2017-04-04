MPs urge May to put price tag on Brexit

The British government's claim that no deal with the EU would be better than a bad deal is "unsubstantiated" because of a lack of proper analysis, a UK parliamentary committee has warned.

The House of Commons Brexit committee, in a report published on Tuesday (4 April), urged prime minister Theresa May to work out how much a no deal scenario would cost.

The committee also said it was important to avoid reaching a situation where no deal is concluded.

