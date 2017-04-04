Ad
"Without an economic assessment of 'no deal' having been done, the Government’s assertion that 'no deal is better than a bad deal', is unsubstantiated," MPs have said. (Photo: UK Parliament/flickr)

MPs urge May to put price tag on Brexit

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The British government's claim that no deal with the EU would be better than a bad deal is "unsubstantiated" because of a lack of proper analysis, a UK parliamentary committee has warned.

The House of Commons Brexit committee, in a report published on Tuesday (4 April), urged prime minister Theresa May to work out how much a no deal scenario would cost.

The committee also said it was important to avoid reaching a situation where no deal is concluded.

"The Government has tal...

