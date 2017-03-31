EU guidelines set out two-phase Brexit talks

The EU’s draft Brexit negotiating guidelines were sent to member states on Friday (31 March), two days after the UK triggered its exit procedure from the bloc.
The guidelines, obtained by EUobserver, set out the political priorities and principles for the Union.
Member states are now going through the text to finalise their positions. The guidelines will then be adopted at a summit of EU leaders on 29 April.
The EU will want to create certainty f...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
