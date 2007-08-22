Ad
EU urges Texas to halt executions

EU & the World
by Lucia Kubosova,

The European Union has strongly criticised death penalties carried out in Texas, calling on its authorities to halt the 400th execution in the US state.

In a statement released on Tuesday (21 August), the Portuguese EU presidency said the bloc viewed with "great regret" the upcoming executions and urged Texas Governor Rick Perry to halt them and consider a moratorium on the death penalty.

"We believe that elimination of the death penalty is fundamental to the protection of human...

