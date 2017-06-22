Decision on post-Brexit home for EU agencies postponed

EU leaders have postponed the decision on relocating two EU agencies currently in the UK, from October to November.

They adopted on Thursday (22 June), the first day of a two-day summit in Brussels, the procedure for how the new headquarters of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Banking Authority (EBA), both based in London currently, will be selected.

Some 1,000 staff are in limbo over where their place of employment will be located when the UK leaves the EU in...