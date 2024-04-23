Ad
To recognise the efficiency of the Russian propaganda machine, one only needs to compare it to those of Iran and North Korea (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Russian disinfo warfare also uses the 'meat waves' military tactic

by Anton Shekhovtsov, Vienna,

One of the questions that inevitably arises when discussing Russian anti-Western information warfare is how efficient it is.

From the reports of Russian coordinators of pro-Kremlin influence operations that I happened to see, I know how they themselves measure their successes: they study engagement metrics and media coverage.

Author Bio

Anton Shekhovtsov is director of the Centre for Democratic Integrity in Vienna, visiting professor at the Central European University, and author of three books: New Radical Rightwing Parties in European Democracies (2011), Russia and the Western Far-Right: Tango Noir (2017), and Russian Political Warfare (2023).

To recognise the efficiency of the Russian propaganda machine, one only needs to compare it to those of Iran and North Korea (Photo: kremlin.ru)

