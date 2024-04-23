Russian disinfo warfare also uses the 'meat waves' military tactic

One of the questions that inevitably arises when discussing Russian anti-Western information warfare is how efficient it is.
From the reports of Russian coordinators of pro-Kremlin influence operations that I happened to see, I know how they themselves measure their successes: they study engagement metrics and media coverage.
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Anton Shekhovtsov is director of the Centre for Democratic Integrity in Vienna, visiting professor at the Central European University, and author of three books: New Radical Rightwing Parties in European Democracies (2011), Russia and the Western Far-Right: Tango Noir (2017), and Russian Political Warfare (2023).
Anton Shekhovtsov is director of the Centre for Democratic Integrity in Vienna, visiting professor at the Central European University, and author of three books: New Radical Rightwing Parties in European Democracies (2011), Russia and the Western Far-Right: Tango Noir (2017), and Russian Political Warfare (2023).