Time to end EU-Ukraine pseudo-relations

In Ukraine, informal rules and norms of behaviour are respected much more than legislation and constitutions.
The term "doublethink" was coined by George Orwell to describe this act of simultaneously accepting two mutually contradictory beliefs and world views as correct; in the Ukrainian context this has translated into virtual policies.
Examples abound of Orwellian doublespeak.
Former president Leonid Kuchma issued decrees banning censorship and outlining measures to hold ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
