May with commission chief Juncker in Brussels last year (Photo: European Commission)

UK to create 'no-deal' Brexit minister

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The UK is to create a new junior minister in charge of a no-deal Brexit, amid howls of concern by British businesses.

British prime minister Theresa May is to unveil the new post as part of a cabinet reshuffle on Monday (8 January), after telling the BBC on Sunday that "some changes do have to be made, and I will be making some change".

British newspaper The Telegraph said the no-deal job would be attached to the department for exiting the European Union under its minster David D...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

May with commission chief Juncker in Brussels last year (Photo: European Commission)

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

