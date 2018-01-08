UK to create 'no-deal' Brexit minister

The UK is to create a new junior minister in charge of a no-deal Brexit, amid howls of concern by British businesses.

British prime minister Theresa May is to unveil the new post as part of a cabinet reshuffle on Monday (8 January), after telling the BBC on Sunday that "some changes do have to be made, and I will be making some change".

British newspaper The Telegraph said the no-deal job would be attached to the department for exiting the European Union under its minster David D...