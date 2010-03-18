Rocket attack overshadows EU visit to Gaza

A deadly rocket attack against Israel from Gaza has threatened to spark fresh fighting in the region, overshadowing a high-level EU humanitarian mission.
A Palestinian militant group calling itself Ansar al-Sunna fired the Qassam rocket from Gaza early on Thursday (18 March) killing a Thai-origin farm worker in Israel's Negev district.
The attack came shortly after EU foreign affairs chief Catherine Ashton entered Gaza on a highly-anticipated trip designed to spotlight the humanit...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.