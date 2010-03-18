Ad
euobserver
War damage in Gaza: An Israeli assault in 2009 killed 1,400 civilians and led to a blockade on aid shipments into the territory (Photo: zoriah)

Rocket attack overshadows EU visit to Gaza

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A deadly rocket attack against Israel from Gaza has threatened to spark fresh fighting in the region, overshadowing a high-level EU humanitarian mission.

A Palestinian militant group calling itself Ansar al-Sunna fired the Qassam rocket from Gaza early on Thursday (18 March) killing a Thai-origin farm worker in Israel's Negev district.

The attack came shortly after EU foreign affairs chief Catherine Ashton entered Gaza on a highly-anticipated trip designed to spotlight the humanit...

euobserver

