'Big three' leaders say EU will survive Brexit

The leaders of Germany, France and Italy vowed Monday (22 August) that the European Union would survive the UK's exit.

They also urged more cooperation on security and job creation and help for young Europeans in an effort to lay the groundwork for an informal summit on the future of the EU without the UK, on 16 September in Bratislava.

German chancellor Angela Merkel, French president Francois Hollande and Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi met on Ventotene, an island off Naple...