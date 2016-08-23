Ad
euobserver
Renzi (l), Hollande (c) and Merkel (r) aboard the Garibaldi aircraft carrier, which is fighting human trafficking on the Mediterranean. (Photo: Palazzo Chigi)

'Big three' leaders say EU will survive Brexit

EU & the World
EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The leaders of Germany, France and Italy vowed Monday (22 August) that the European Union would survive the UK's exit.

They also urged more cooperation on security and job creation and help for young Europeans in an effort to lay the groundwork for an informal summit on the future of the EU without the UK, on 16 September in Bratislava.

German chancellor Angela Merkel, French president Francois Hollande and Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi met on Ventotene, an island off Naple...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU must protect its citizens
EU's big three thrash out post-Brexit vision
Tusk and Merkel discuss post-Brexit EU
Renzi (l), Hollande (c) and Merkel (r) aboard the Garibaldi aircraft carrier, which is fighting human trafficking on the Mediterranean. (Photo: Palazzo Chigi)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections