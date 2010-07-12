Ad
Ireland is concerned the data on EU citizens could be misused (Photo: Iker Merodio)

Ireland objects to EU-Israel data deal

by Andrew Willis,

Irish minister for justice Dermott Ahern has confirmed that Dublin is seeking to block a new European Commission initiative that would allow the free transfer of personal data on EU citizens to Israel.

The minister's statement over the weekend, reported in Israeli daily Haaretz on Monday (12 July), follows recent media reports that Ireland is concerned the data could be misused after eight fake Irish passports were allegedly used by Israel's intelligence agency Mossad in the assassinati...

