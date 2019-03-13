Ad
Russian president Vladimir Putin faces mounting discontent at home (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Estonian spies warn EU on Russian security threat

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

France, Germany, and Italy are Russia's main targets for its meddling in the European Parliament (EP) election, Estonia's Foreign Intelligence Service (Efis) has warned in a new report.

Moscow's objective is to turn the EP into an amplifier of its anti-EU propaganda, Efis said in its annual threat assessment published on Tuesday (12 March).

And the election-meddling comes amid preparation for a potential milit...

