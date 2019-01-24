The demise of the INF treaty: can the EU save arms control?

The chances that the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty will survive are very limited.
The bilateral treaty between the US and the USSR, dating from 1987, prohibits both states from developing nuclear and conventional ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500km.
For some years now, both the US and Russia have accused each other of violating the t...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Sico van der Meer is a research fellow at the Clingendael Netherlands Institute of International Relations.
Sico van der Meer is a research fellow at the Clingendael Netherlands Institute of International Relations.