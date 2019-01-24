Ad
euobserver
A decommissioned Titan nuclear missile (Photo: jonkeegan)

The demise of the INF treaty: can the EU save arms control?

EU & the World
Opinion
by Sico van der Meer, The Hague,

The chances that the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty will survive are very limited.

The bilateral treaty between the US and the USSR, dating from 1987, prohibits both states from developing nuclear and conventional ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500km.

For some years now, both the US and Russia have accused each other of violating the t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

Nuclear weapons: old dilemmas, new dangers
US diplomat jangles nerves on Russia nuclear missiles
Rutte: New EU sanctions are informal 'Magnitsky law'
A decommissioned Titan nuclear missile (Photo: jonkeegan)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections