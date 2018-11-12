Ad
Bucharest. The European Commission wants Romanian authorities to give the media more leeway when it comes to data protection (Photo: steve_lynx)

EU warns Romania not to abuse GDPR against press

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission has warned Romania not to abuse the EU's new data protection regulation, given recent threats by national authorities in Bucharest to impose a €20m fine on a Romanian media outlet.

Chief European Commission spokesperson Margaritis Schinas told reporters in Brussels on Monday (12 November) that exemptions on privacy and data protection must be created for the media working in Romania.

"It is of upmost importance that Romanian authorities implement that oblig...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

