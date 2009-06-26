EU condemns Chinese roll-out of internet censorship software

The European commission added its voice to growing condemnation of Chinese plans to enforce the use of its 'Green Dam' filtering software on Thursday (25 June) and urged the country's authorities to postpone the decision.
Chinese officials say the mass installment of the internet filter is necessary to stop children gaining access to pornographic websites, while critics counter that it would enable the country's Communist Party to spy on internet users and block access to politically s...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here