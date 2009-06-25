Ad
President Klaus vowed earlier this week that he would be "the last" politician in Europe to sign Lisbon (Photo: Wikipedia)

Czech MPs mull suspension of Klaus' powers over Lisbon treaty

EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The Czech social democrat party is discussing the possibility of suspending president Vaclav Klaus' powers if he does not sign the EU's Lisbon treaty.

The temporary suspension would require a simple majority of 41 votes in the country's 81-seat senate and would allow caretaker prime minister Jan Fischer to sign the document instead.

Social democrat senator Alena Gajduskova is leading an "intensive debate" on the subject in her party, the secretary of the senate's constitutional c...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

