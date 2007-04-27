Russia raises temperature in east-west military row

Relations between Russia and the West have suffered another blow after Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced he was ready to pull out of a key arms control treaty, linking his decision to US plans to build a missile defence system in eastern Europe.
"Our partners are conducting themselves incorrectly to say the least, gaining one-sided advances," the Russian president said in his annual state of the nation address on Thursday (26 April).
Mr Putin went on to accuse the United ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here