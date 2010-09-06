Ad
euobserver
Mr Byabenin (3rd from the left) showed no suicidal tendencies before he was found hanged (Photo: charter97.org)

Belarus opposition sends SOS after suspicious death

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Belarus opposition leader Jaroslav Romanchuk has called for EU support in the run-up to presidential elections following the death of a reporter in suspicious circumstances.

Mr Romanchuk, who is to run for president in the upcoming vote, told EUobserver by phone from Minsk on Sunday (5 September) that the death of internet journalist Aleh Byabenin, who was found hanged on Friday, looks like foul play.

"In the context of the presidential election campaign, we have grounds to believ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

