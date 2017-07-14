Ad
euobserver
Corbyn (l) said his meeting with Barnier (r) was "frank" and "very instructive on both sides." (Photo: European Commission)

Interview

Corbyn: UK should pay EU what it owes

EU & the World
EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The UK should pay the EU what it is "legally obliged to pay" when it leaves the bloc, and a judicial dispute resolution system should be put in place to replace the European Court of Justice's authority over the UK, the British opposition leader has said.

Jeremy Corbyn, the Labour party leader, was in Brussels on Thursday (13 July), where he met with EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, European Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans and the UK's EU ambassador, Tim Barrow.

The...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU PoliticalInterview

Related articles

UK to depart EU court and Euratom
Barnier sets price for hard Brexit
Barnier urges UK to come up with Brexit positions
Corbyn (l) said his meeting with Barnier (r) was "frank" and "very instructive on both sides." (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU PoliticalInterview
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections