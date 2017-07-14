London Assembly chair hopes EU agencies can stay

The chairwoman of the London Assembly still has hopes that one or both EU agencies located in the UK capital can stay after Brexit.

"I think the top three European cities are London, Paris, and Berlin," said Jennette Arnold, who chairs the elected body that holds the London mayor accountable.

But when EUobserver asked her to assess whether the French and German capitals, therefore, have the biggest chance of winning the competition to host the European Banking Authority (EBA) and...