Ad
euobserver
US president Joe Biden (l) with EU leaders and Ukrainian president Volodomyr Zelensky (r) in Washington on Thursday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Biden's future in doubt among EU friends after new blunders

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman,

EU leaders stuck by US president Joe Biden despite his striking gaffes in Washington on Thursday night (11 July), but behind the scenes diplomats fear he'll be forced to step aside.

"From my perspective as someone that is speaking with Biden, he’s very focused and he’s very intensely doing what a president of the United States has to do for leading the allian...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Nato's two-percent of GDP target is a blank cheque to the arms industry
Eyes on Biden, as Nato counters Russia and China
Refugee flow from Ukraine continues to drive EU population growth
US president Joe Biden (l) with EU leaders and Ukrainian president Volodomyr Zelensky (r) in Washington on Thursday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of LawNordicsDigitalAfricaAgendaEuroscopicInside EUobserverEU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsStakeholdersUkraineMagazineOpinion

Type

AnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections