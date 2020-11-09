EU immediately endorses Biden, in 'unusual' move

EU leaders and officials have congratulated Joe Biden on his victory in US elections, in what looked like a coordinated effort to stop outgoing president Donald Trump from challenging the result.
The Irish and Lithuanian leaders led the way.
"Biden has been a true friend of this nation throughout his life and I look forward to working with him," Irish taoiseach Micheál Martin said, just 15 minutes after US broadcaster CNN became the first TV network to call the result, shortly be...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
