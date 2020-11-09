EU immediately endorses Biden, in 'unusual' move

EU leaders and officials have congratulated Joe Biden on his victory in US elections, in what looked like a coordinated effort to stop outgoing president Donald Trump from challenging the result.

The Irish and Lithuanian leaders led the way.

"Biden has been a true friend of this nation throughout his life and I look forward to working with him," Irish taoiseach Micheál Martin said, just 15 minutes after US broadcaster CNN became the first TV network to call the result, shortly be...