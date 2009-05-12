Cuba and EU have 'real dialogue'

The European Union should normalise relations with Havana, development commissioner Louis Michel said as the EU and Cuba held talks in Brussels on Monday (11 May). But the Czech EU presidency is taking a more cautious approach over human rights.
"I think that if the European Union does not consolidate the normalisation of relations with Cuba, the Americans will do so before us," Mr Michel said.
Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez welcomed the commissioner's words.
"Cuba i...
