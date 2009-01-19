Ad
Barack Obama faces a hard start as president, with the US global image at a record low (Photo: barackobama.com)

Poll confirms US image problem ahead of Obama debut

by Valentina Pop,

The United States is viewed favourably by a majority of people in only two of the world's other 21 large economies, an Ipsos/Reuters poll shows, released two days ahead of Barack Obama's inauguration as America's 44th president.

India (72%) and Poland (53%), along with the United States itself (74%), were the only countries where the majority gave America a favourable rating. In Britain and South Korea, the number of US supporters were equal to its critics.

The nations with the st...

