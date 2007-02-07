EU accused of wasting Palestine aid cash

The EU has paid almost €4 million in bank charges on aid channelled to Palestine in a new "mechanism" set up in order to bypass the militant Hamas party after elections last January.

Leading UK charity Oxfam attacked the EU system as an "aid fiasco" after it emerged the lost millions ended up in the coffers of London-based bank giant, HSBC, which wires the transfers.

"European states are wasting millions of euros of aid to Palestine through this bureaucratic scheme. The way tha...