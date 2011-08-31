Italy defends bid to delay EU oil ban on Syria

Italy has said that delaying the EU oil embargo on Syria will not make any difference to the regime. But fellow member states believe "there is not a day to lose".

Italian foreign ministry spokesman Maurizio Massari told EUobserver on Wednesday (31 August) that Rome wants the oil ban to come into force on 30 November instead of mid-October, as agreed by most other EU countries.

He explained the delay will not affect Syrian President Bashar Assad's income because European oil impor...