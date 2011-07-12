Ad
euobserver
EU leaders may be gathering in this building on Friday (Photo: Council of European Union)

Van Rompuy: Emergency euro summit 'not excluded'

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Leaders of the 17 euro-using countries are expected to meet in Brussels on Friday (15 July) to help calm markets after the results come out of EU 'stress tests' on banks.

EU Council President Herman Van Rompuy at a press conference in Madrid on Tuesday said he had not yet made up his mind, but added that "such a meeting could not be excluded."

A diplomat from one of the eurozone countries told this website "apparently he's planning something, but we don't know when."

Anoth...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

