Van Rompuy: Emergency euro summit 'not excluded'

Leaders of the 17 euro-using countries are expected to meet in Brussels on Friday (15 July) to help calm markets after the results come out of EU 'stress tests' on banks.

EU Council President Herman Van Rompuy at a press conference in Madrid on Tuesday said he had not yet made up his mind, but added that "such a meeting could not be excluded."

A diplomat from one of the eurozone countries told this website "apparently he's planning something, but we don't know when."

Anoth...