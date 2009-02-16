Venezuela expells MEP for criticising Chavez

Venezuela expelled a member of the European Parliament from the country over the weekend for calling President Hugo Chavez a "dictator" ahead of a Sunday referendum on removing term limits for elected officials.
Luis Herrero, a Spanish MEP from the right-wing Popular Party, was asked by the National Electoral Council to leave "to preserve the peace and guarantee the election's normal development," according to a statement from the Venezuelan foreign ministry, which added that the lawmak...
