Hugo Chavez (r) has expelled an MEP for calling him a dictator (Photo: alittlefishy)

Venezuela expells MEP for criticising Chavez

EU & the World
by Valentina Pop,

Venezuela expelled a member of the European Parliament from the country over the weekend for calling President Hugo Chavez a "dictator" ahead of a Sunday referendum on removing term limits for elected officials.

Luis Herrero, a Spanish MEP from the right-wing Popular Party, was asked by the National Electoral Council to leave "to preserve the peace and guarantee the election's normal development," according to a statement from the Venezuelan foreign ministry, which added that the lawmak...

