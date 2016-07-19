MEPs fear further 'Putinisation' of Turkey

"We have seen that from a coup you can get to a counter-coup," conservative German MEP Elmar Brok summed up the mood at an extraordinary meeting of the European Parliament's foreign affairs committee on Tuesday (19 July) to discuss events in Turkey.

MEPs and EU neighbourhood commissioner Johannes Hahn criticised the Turkish government for the harsh crackdown launched after last Friday's failed military overthrow.

"I was suprised that in a few days, in a few hours you can come up...