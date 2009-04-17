Ad
euobserver
Mr Lukashenko and his son Kolya voting in parliamentary elections - deemed fake by the OSCE - last year (Photo: president.gov.by)

Rogues and has-beens invited to EU summit

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Four leaders suspected of having blood on their hands, another president who let police beat up peaceful protesters and a lame duck are to receive invitations to an EU summit in May.

The Czech EU presidency's foreign minister, Karl Schwarzenberg, personally handed an invitation to autocratic Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk on Friday (17 April). Similar invitations will be sent to Moldova, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Ukraine by Monday.

The form of the invitati...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

euobserver

