Spain speaks of 'new deal' for Western Balkans at Sarajevo event

Spain's top diplomat on Wednesday (2 June) in Sarajevo promised EU visa-free travel and future accession to "all the people of the Western Balkans," despite deep-rooted political problems in the post-war region.
"We have welcomed the European Union's intention to extend visa liberalisation to all the people of the Western Balkans," the Spanish foreign minister, Miguel Angel Moratinos, said at a high-level EU-Balkans conference in the Bosnian capital.
"Today in Sarajevo I think t...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
