Spain speaks of 'new deal' for Western Balkans at Sarajevo event

Spain's top diplomat on Wednesday (2 June) in Sarajevo promised EU visa-free travel and future accession to "all the people of the Western Balkans," despite deep-rooted political problems in the post-war region.

"We have welcomed the European Union's intention to extend visa liberalisation to all the people of the Western Balkans," the Spanish foreign minister, Miguel Angel Moratinos, said at a high-level EU-Balkans conference in the Bosnian capital.

"Today in Sarajevo I think t...