EU monitors to end Russia-Ukraine gas war

The shape of an EU-dominated monitoring team that is to end the Russia-Ukraine gas dispute became clearer on Thursday (8 January), while EU ministers agreed the problem has taken on a Europe-wide political dimension.

"We have an agreement with the EU that when the international observers are in place in Ukraine and have access to the transit stations, we will immediately restore gas supplies to Europe," Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller said in Brussels, as the Russian and Ukrainian diplomatic ...