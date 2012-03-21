Ashton faces wrath of Israel over Toulouse-Gaza remark

Just about every top politician in Israel has in the past 24 hours attacked EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton for remarks about killing of Jewish and Palestinian children.
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu: "I was especially upset about the comparison between the intentional slaughter of children and the IDF's [Israeli army's] surgical defensive strikes."
Foreign minister Avigdor Lieberman: "The children Ashton needs to focus on are the children of south Israel, who live in co...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
