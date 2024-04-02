Ad
So far, at least 32,845 Palestinians have been killed in the war — 13,750 of them children (Photo: UNRWA/Mohammed Hinnawi)

EU awaits Israeli 'clarification' on killing of seven aid workers in Gaza

by Paula Soler, Brussels,

On Monday (1 April), an Israeli air strike killed seven aid workers from the US-based charity World Central Kitchen (WCK), the organisation said after immediately pausing its operations in the Gaza Strip — the seven killed were from Australia, Poland, the UK, a dual US-Canadian citizen and Palestine.

"This is not only an attack against WCK, this is an attack on humanitarian organisations showing up in the most dire of situations where fo...

