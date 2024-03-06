The Left is first political group to give paid menstrual leave

Paid menstrual leave is now a reality for staff of the Left group in the European Parliament — following a five-month trial showing positive results.

"Just having it as an option when you need it instead of sick leave makes a big difference for me," said Anastasia Cojocaru, who works for the group and has had to take sick leave in the past because of a medical condition that can prevent her from working for several days in a row.

The pilot programme was introduced in October 202...