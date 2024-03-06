The Left is first political group to give paid menstrual leave

Paid menstrual leave is now a reality for staff of the Left group in the European Parliament — following a five-month trial showing positive results.
"Just having it as an option when you need it instead of sick leave makes a big difference for me," said Anastasia Cojocaru, who works for the group and has had to take sick leave in the past because of a medical condition that can prevent her from working for several days in a row.
The pilot programme was introduced in October 202...
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
