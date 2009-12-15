Ad
euobserver
The new pipeline will pump 40 billion cubic metres of gas a year (Photo: Flickr)

China beats EU in race for Turkmen gas

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Turkmenistan and China inaugurated a major new gas pipeline on Monday (14 December), complicating the EU's energy ambitions in Central Asia.

Chinese leader Hu Jintao switched on the gas at a ceremony on the Turkmen-Uzbek border with Turkmen president Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov and the leaders of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

The 1,833 km pipeline passes through Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan before reaching Xinjiang in China. It will pump 40 billion cubic metres of gas a year - about ha...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

The new pipeline will pump 40 billion cubic metres of gas a year (Photo: Flickr)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections