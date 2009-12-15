China beats EU in race for Turkmen gas

Turkmenistan and China inaugurated a major new gas pipeline on Monday (14 December), complicating the EU's energy ambitions in Central Asia.

Chinese leader Hu Jintao switched on the gas at a ceremony on the Turkmen-Uzbek border with Turkmen president Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov and the leaders of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

The 1,833 km pipeline passes through Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan before reaching Xinjiang in China. It will pump 40 billion cubic metres of gas a year - about ha...