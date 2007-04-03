EU urges calm as Ukraine tension mounts

The German EU presidency has called for "moderation" and "responsibility" in Ukraine, as the latest political crisis in Kiev threatens to destabilise one of the EU's largest neighbours in the east.
"The presidency...calls on those with political responsibility in Ukraine to settle their current differences on domestic policy in a manner which complies with the constitution and democratic rules," Berlin's Tuesday (3 April) statement said.
"The presidency...hopes...that relations ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
