Mr Yushchenko's ally, Ms Tymoshenko, campaigning in Kiev city centre this weekend (Photo: tymoshenko.com.ua)

EU urges calm as Ukraine tension mounts

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The German EU presidency has called for "moderation" and "responsibility" in Ukraine, as the latest political crisis in Kiev threatens to destabilise one of the EU's largest neighbours in the east.

"The presidency...calls on those with political responsibility in Ukraine to settle their current differences on domestic policy in a manner which complies with the constitution and democratic rules," Berlin's Tuesday (3 April) statement said.

"The presidency...hopes...that relations ...

Mr Yushchenko's ally, Ms Tymoshenko, campaigning in Kiev city centre this weekend (Photo: tymoshenko.com.ua)

