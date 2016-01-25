Ad
Erekat wrote to Schulz because 'the issue is very grave' (Photo: US-Islamic World Forum)

Palestine says EP chief endorsed Israeli 'apartheid'

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Saeb Erekat, a leading Palestinian diplomat, has accused Martin Schulz, the European Parliament (EP) president, of endorsing Israel’s “apartheid” regime in the West Bank.

Erekat, Palestine’s chief negotiator in Arab-Israeli peace talks for the past 20 years, made the comments in a letter to Schulz on 15 January, seen by EUobserver.

He wrote after Schulz, a German socialist, earlier the same day in Berlin, met with Yuli Edelstein, the Israeli parliament speaker.

Schulz told ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

