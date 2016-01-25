Palestine says EP chief endorsed Israeli 'apartheid'

Saeb Erekat, a leading Palestinian diplomat, has accused Martin Schulz, the European Parliament (EP) president, of endorsing Israel’s “apartheid” regime in the West Bank.

Erekat, Palestine’s chief negotiator in Arab-Israeli peace talks for the past 20 years, made the comments in a letter to Schulz on 15 January, seen by EUobserver.

He wrote after Schulz, a German socialist, earlier the same day in Berlin, met with Yuli Edelstein, the Israeli parliament speaker.

Schulz told ...