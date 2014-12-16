Erdogan speech indicates deep rift with EU

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told the EU to “mind its own business” on free press, marking an ever-deeper rift in relations.
He made the comments at a speech in the Tupras oil refinery outside Istanbul on Monday (15 December) after European officials criticised his latest arrests of opposition-linked journalists.
“They cry press freedom, but they [the arrests] have nothing to do with this … We have no concern about what the EU might say, whether the EU accepts us as m...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
