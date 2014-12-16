Erdogan speech indicates deep rift with EU

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told the EU to “mind its own business” on free press, marking an ever-deeper rift in relations.

He made the comments at a speech in the Tupras oil refinery outside Istanbul on Monday (15 December) after European officials criticised his latest arrests of opposition-linked journalists.

“They cry press freedom, but they [the arrests] have nothing to do with this … We have no concern about what the EU might say, whether the EU accepts us as m...